Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 2,540 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,937 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

NYSE TJX opened at $74.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

