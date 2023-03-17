Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 349 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 607 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $487.26 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $492.88 and a 200-day moving average of $492.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.