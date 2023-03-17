Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 52,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

