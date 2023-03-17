Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $51.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $164,197,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after buying an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

