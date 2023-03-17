Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Down 3.1%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 101,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 172,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.05.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

