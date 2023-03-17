Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.24

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.24 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 37.42 ($0.46). Capita shares last traded at GBX 33.84 ($0.41), with a volume of 8,206,335 shares traded.

CPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 50 ($0.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.59) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capita currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 41.50 ($0.51).

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.31. The company has a market cap of £599.76 million, a P/E ratio of 914.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

