CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. CareView Communications shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 69,430 shares traded.

CareView Communications Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

CareView Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareView Communications, Inc engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareView Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareView Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.