Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $828,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after buying an additional 1,633,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,030 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after buying an additional 756,451 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 128,322 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $23.51. 676,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $28.89.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

