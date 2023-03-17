Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. 141,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,632. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

