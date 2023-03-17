Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Separately, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000.
Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance
Anywhere Real Estate stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 898,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,064. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Anywhere Real Estate
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.