Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Anywhere Real Estate stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 898,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,064. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Anywhere Real Estate

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

