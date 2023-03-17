Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,542 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 95.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SATS. Raymond James lifted their price target on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

EchoStar Stock Performance

EchoStar Profile

NASDAQ:SATS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,173. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

(Get Rating)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.