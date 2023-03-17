Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 3.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $631.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $596.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

