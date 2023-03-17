Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 418 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $1,376,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $756,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $103,061,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $111,638,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.49. The stock had a trading volume of 425,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

