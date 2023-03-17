Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 654 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,877 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for about 2.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 114.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 967,832 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 123.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 553,689 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 454,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $870,120. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Raymond James decreased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,558. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.