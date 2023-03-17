Carret Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TXN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.96. 2,873,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,306. The company has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.61 and its 200-day moving average is $169.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

