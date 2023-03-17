Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,318,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,338,193. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

