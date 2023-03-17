Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,783,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,430,605. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.