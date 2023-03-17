Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,317,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 629,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,526. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $488.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.