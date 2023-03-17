Carret Asset Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.05. The company had a trading volume of 121,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,871. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.