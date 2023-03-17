Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.13. 1,030,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,583. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day moving average of $84.20.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,667 shares of company stock worth $3,042,476 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

