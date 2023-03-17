Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.2% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.13. 1,393,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,118. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.