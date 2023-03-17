Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 45.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

NYSE AWK traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $140.74. The company had a trading volume of 599,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

