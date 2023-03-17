Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.45. 4,802,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,661,840. The company has a market cap of $463.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $109.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average of $79.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

