CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Purchases $40,950.00 in Stock

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CBFV stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.54.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 215,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

