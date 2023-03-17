Celer Network Market Cap Hits $153.20 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $153.20 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

