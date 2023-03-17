Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.17. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

