Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy comprises approximately 3.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,320,000 after acquiring an additional 869,663 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $609,445,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,620,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,199,000 after buying an additional 3,640,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of CVE stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. 4,206,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,988,753. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

