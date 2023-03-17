Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Update

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $193.56. 703,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,269. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $308.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,661,000 after buying an additional 266,004 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,229,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after purchasing an additional 99,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.