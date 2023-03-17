Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.03. 1,642,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,799. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

