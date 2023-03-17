Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,861,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 393,375 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 7.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $143,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after buying an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,851,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,198,000 after acquiring an additional 156,016 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,182,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,252,000 after acquiring an additional 631,171 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.59. 339,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,339. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

