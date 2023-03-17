Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Increased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after buying an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.92.

Insider Activity

Chubb Stock Performance

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $189.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

