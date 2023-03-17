CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,404 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after acquiring an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after acquiring an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.45.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,747. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.41.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

