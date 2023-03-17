CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 66,679 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,679 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,229,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.45. 884,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,975. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

