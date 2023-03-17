CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.49. The company had a trading volume of 482,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,005. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.91.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

