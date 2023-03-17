CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,178 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.31. 1,643,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

