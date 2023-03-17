CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14.22 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Shares of GD stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.34. The company had a trading volume of 389,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,127. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.14 and a 200 day moving average of $236.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.