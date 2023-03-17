CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.45.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.65. 721,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,747. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.41.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

