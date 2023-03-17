CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VLO stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.92. 1,560,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.16 and a one year high of $150.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

