CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $10.59 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 137,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,592,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Cardinal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.40. 425,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,716. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.