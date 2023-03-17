Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

C stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,775,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,360,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

