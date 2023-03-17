Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

EXPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.47) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Experian to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($39.61) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($39.61) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,996.17 ($36.52).

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,653 ($32.33) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3,121.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,242 ($27.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,160 ($38.51). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,903.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,817.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Experian Cuts Dividend

About Experian

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 5,176.47%.

(Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.