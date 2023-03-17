Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.76

Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.76 and traded as low as $13.55. Citizens shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 5,604 shares changing hands.

Citizens Stock Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.04.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Citizens

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Citizens by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

