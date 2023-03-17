Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells $146,070.26 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $146,070.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Codexis Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 787,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,754. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

Several analysts have commented on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Codexis by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.