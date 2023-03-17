Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 170,092 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,092 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,000. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.18. 1,829,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,176,879. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average of $97.12. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

