Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $8.28 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.82. 2,248,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.69. The stock has a market cap of $273.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.
