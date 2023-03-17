Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.28. 1,464,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,716. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.