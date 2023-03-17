Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 253,165 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 253,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 568,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 358,820 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 296,598 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,066. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.