Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $61.54 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 583,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $61,536,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.10. 389,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,610. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $111.09.
About iShares National Muni Bond ETF
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
