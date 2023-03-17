Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 351,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,741,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.18. The company had a trading volume of 188,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,560. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

