Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Shares Down 5.9%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.16 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

